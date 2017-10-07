Colts bring back Mo Alie-Cox

Getty Images

A former basketball player who hopes to play tight end in the NFL will get another chance to play tight end with the Colts.

The Colts have signed Mo Alie-Cox to the practice squad, two months after he was waived-injured and agreed to an injury settlement with the club.

Originally signed in April as a free agent, Alie-Cox spent all of the offseason program with the Colts before suffering an injury early in training camp. The Colts released tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad to create spot for Alie-Cox.

He played basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University, starting 103 of 142 games, scoring 1,092 points, grabbing 663 rebounds, and making 255 blocks.