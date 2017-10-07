Davante Adams traveling to Dallas, expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams may not miss a single game despite being hospitalized last week.

Adams, who was taken off the field on a stretcher and then taken to the hospital in an ambulance last Thursday night, is traveling to Dallas and expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, ESPN reports.

That’s a shockingly fast recovery for a player who had appeared to suffer a serious brain injury. Although the Packers’ game being on Thursday night gave Adams a few extra days to recover, it’s still unusual to see a player suffer such an injury and not miss a single game.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, who delivered the hit that concussed Adams, was initially given a two-game suspension. That suspension was reduced to one game on appeal.