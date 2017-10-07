Jack Del Rio finds it “embarrassing” the Raiders play on a baseball field

Getty Images

The Raiders are the only NFL team that plays on the same field as a baseball team, and coach Jack Del Rio is glad that won’t be the case much longer.

After the Oakland A’s season ended last weekend, meaning the dirt on the field at the Oakland Coliseum can now be covered with grass, Del Rio was asked if he thinks the team will benefit from

“I don’t know if I’d call it a benefit. It’s the way it should be. It should be grass all the time. Hopefully, they’ll get that rectified going forward because frankly it’s a little embarrassing to play on the cinder block. We’ll tolerate it when we have to, but we’re definitely looking forward to having a full field of grass,” Del Rio said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Del Rio played baseball at USC and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, so he certainly has nothing against the sport. But he doesn’t think football is meant to be played on dirt. Once the Raiders move to Las Vegas, they’ll have a field just for football.