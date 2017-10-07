Jets troll Browns with tweet, delete it

@nyjets

The fact that the Jets are in position to actually make fun of another NFL team is one of the most surprising developments from the first month of the season. But here they are, shockingly at 2-2, preparing to visit the 0-4 Browns, and trolling the winless franchise from Cleveland on social media.

Via multiple reports, the Jets posted on their Twitter account a parody of the Browns’ dog logo, with a sad face, a post-surgical cone collar, and the caption, “Sit.” The Jets deleted the tweet after roughly an hour.

It’s stunning that the Jets would give the Browns extra motivation for the game (which would explain why the tweet was deleted), given that the Jets have been using the widespread offseason perception of the team as motivation. Most recently, every player had a note left in his locker that read, “Don’t forget what they stated about us. Never be content — never. Get juiced.”

Now, the Jets have given the Browns something to get juiced about. Come Sunday, we’ll see whether it makes a difference.