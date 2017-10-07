Marcus Peters still won’t say why he sits for the anthem

Getty Images

The anthem controversy has died down in recent days, but it will linger for as long as any players choose to sit or kneel. Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters still chooses to sit. On Friday, he chose to talk about it. However, he ultimately chose to conceal why he does it.

“Nobody’s gotta know my reason why I sit,” Peters said, via Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “Nobody’s gotta know the reason why somebody chooses the religion they choose. Nobody’s gotta know why I eat cereal instead of eating oatmeal in the morning.”

Peters simply wants no part of the broader debate regarding whether it’s appropriate for American citizens to exercise American freedoms by not standing during the American national anthem.

“I ain’t trying to get into a back and forth conversation of me trying to prove that I’m not being disrespectful or that I am being disrespectful toward the American flag,” Peters said. “Man . . . come on, man. I’m an American, bruh. I’m an African-American that was born in this wonderful country that we all can live in. How about we start all protecting each [expletive] other and come together, you feel me? It will be better for it. . . .

“I’m just getting tired,” Peters said. “We need to talk about something new. If y’all wanna to talk about the protest, man, give my man Colin Kaepernick a call. And he’ll tell you straight up. Because nobody’s hollered at him and asked him.”

That’s the closest Peters came to confirming that he sits for the same reasons Kaepernick initially sat and then opted to kneel — to bring attention to police brutality and misconduct when interacting with African-Americans and people of color. Peters nevertheless realizes that his actions will prompt strangers to interact with him in an aggressive way, especially on social media.