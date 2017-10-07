Report: Willie Young is out for the year

Getty Images

He’s officially listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Vikings. The Vikings probably can go ahead and assume he won’t play.

Via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Young’s triceps injury will end his season.

The tear in the muscle reportedly will require surgery, making Young the third defensive starter out for the year for Chicago. The Bears also will be without starting linebacker Danny Trevathan on Monday night, due to a suspension arising from a Week Four illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Young had two sacks in four games this season. After a rocky adjustment from the 4-3 to the 3-4 defense when coach John Fox arrived in 2015, Young has become a solid contributor, with 7.5 sacks last year and 6.5 sacks the year before that. In 2014, Young had double-digit sacks for the only time in his career.

The injury could be the end of the line for the 32-year-old pass rusher in Chicago. Next year, his salary spikes from $1 million to $3.5 million, and the cap charge for moving on from Young would be only $900,000.