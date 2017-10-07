Sam Bradford is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Four weeks since the first Monday night of the season, Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford may be ready to play again.

He’s officially questionable for the Week Five visit to Chicago, after practicing all week on a limited basis.

Bradford has missed three games with a knee injury no one knew he had until he popped up on the first Week Two injury report as limited in practice. He reportedly has been dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee that has sustained two ACL tears since 2013.

The only other Vikings with an official designation for Monday night are safety Jayron Kearse, who is questionable with a groin injury, and tackle Rashod Hill, who is out with a knee injury.

For the Bears, defensive back Marcus Cooper was added to Saturday’s injury report after not practicing due to a back injury. He’s questionable for Monday night. Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (hand) is also questionable. Linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) and Willie Young (hand) are doubtful.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has no official designation for Monday night after fully practicing on Saturday with a foot injury. He had been limited on Thursday and Friday.