Sam Bradford practices again on Saturday; will he play on Monday?

October 7, 2017
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has participated in practice all week, a week after not practicing at all. After practicing on Saturday, the question becomes whether he’ll finally make his return to the field for Monday night’s game at Chicago.

If he does, it will be the first time he has played since four weeks ago, when he had a career game in the Monday night opener against the Saints. The Vikings are 1-2 without him, including most recently a loss to the Lions fueled by a season-ending knee injury suffered by rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

Bradford’s return would boost a passing game that currently has two of the top three yardage generators through four weeks of the season in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

The 2-2 Vikings host the Packers next Sunday.

4 responses to “Sam Bradford practices again on Saturday; will he play on Monday?

  1. I wish my Packers had two of the top three yardage generators through four weeks of the season.

  2. He will sneeze before the start of the game and pull his back. Bradford has been
    a fragile QB his whole NFL career.

  3. The Vikings will lose both GB games because that’s what the NFL wants. GB is not as good as the Vikes as a team. The only reason why GB has had success the last how many years is because the NFL wanted it. They get favorable call after favorable call, and the only ones that don’t see it are the the puppets of this team, and the league.

    I don’t care how good of a team you have, when you are constantly battling a full team and 7 officials, and a whole front office at NFL headquarters. I don’t know what favors Vince Lombardi did for NFL back in the day, but the league shouldn’t show such biased and obvious favoritism.

  4. ad28bestever says:
    October 7, 2017 at 1:47 pm
    The Vikings will lose both GB games because that’s what the NFL wants.

    Spoken like a true homer with an empty trophy case.

