Sam Bradford practices again on Saturday; will he play on Monday?

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has participated in practice all week, a week after not practicing at all. After practicing on Saturday, the question becomes whether he’ll finally make his return to the field for Monday night’s game at Chicago.

If he does, it will be the first time he has played since four weeks ago, when he had a career game in the Monday night opener against the Saints. The Vikings are 1-2 without him, including most recently a loss to the Lions fueled by a season-ending knee injury suffered by rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

Bradford’s return would boost a passing game that currently has two of the top three yardage generators through four weeks of the season in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

The 2-2 Vikings host the Packers next Sunday.