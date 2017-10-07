Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots needed WR Danny Amendola on Thursday night, and he delivered.

Former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins regrets the time that he demanded 10 targets per game.

Dolphins LB Rey Maualuga will finally contribute to his new team’s defense on Sunday.

Jets coach Kony Ealy won’t talk about the severity of DE Kony Ealy’s shoulder injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn’t “overly concerned” with a rash of penalties in 2017.

Bengals rookie DE Carl Lawson is getting it done.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has high praise for New York S Jamal Adams; “He hits like a linebacker,” Kizer said. “He is as fast as a corner. He has all of the ‘it’ factors to be a good safety in this league, and he has been able to show it in the first four games. His transition from college to the NFL obviously was seamless.”

Steelers WR Antonio Browns apparently is back to returning punts indefinitely.

Texans rookie RB D'Onta Foreman is “itching” to break a long run.

Colts QB Andrew Luck is impressed with Jacoby Brissett.

Here are six things to watch when the Titans play on Sunday (but remember to look away if Matt Cassel actually plays).

Broncos G Max Garcia was named the NFLPA’s Week Four Community MVP for his work in connection with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith fully participated in practice all week, but he remains listed on the injury report with an ankle problem.

The Chargers are somewhat familiar with starting 0-4 and making it to the playoffs.

Raiders CB David Amerson isn’t concerned after suffering three concussions in 13 months.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more optimistic about LT Tyron Smith (back) playing on Sunday than LB Sean Lee (hamstring).

Giants CB Eli Applie is trying to shrug off his early-season struggles.

With RB Wendell Smallwood out on Sunday, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement become potentially significant contributors for the Eagles.

At 2-2 and with a week off to reflect, Washington CB Quinton Dunbar believes it “could be a special 12 weeks” to end the season.

With LB Danny Trevathan suspended for Monday night’s game, John Timu will be “pretty much” in charge of handling Trevathan’s responsibility to make defensive calls on the field.

The Lions have been quiet about whether they’ll activate DE Armonty Bryant by Saturday.

Packers DE Mike Daniels vows to play at Dallas on Sunday despite a hip injury that knocked him out of the past two games.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer may be asking officials to keep an eye out for holding by Chicago linemen and receivers.

The Falcons roof will be closed for the rest of the football season due to ongoing issues with its ability to open and close.

Panthers K Graham Gano is 10-for-10 on field goals this season.

Saints rookie Ryan Ramczyk has played two games at left tackle and two games at right tackle; against Miami, he switched sides in the middle of the game.

Three days after his suspension ended, Buccaneers RB Doug Martin gave the team a lift.

The Cardinals have done a great job of tackling.

At least one writer thinks LT Andrew Whitworth should get MVP consideration.

49ers LB Reuben Foster and S Eric Reid could be back for Week Six against Washington.

A single play from last weekend’s game convinced the Seahawks that QB Russell Wilson is back.