Seahawks promote Branden Jackson from practice squad, waive Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Seahawks had to go to Plan B this week for an extra hand at defensive end for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle signed Quinton Jefferson off the Rams’ practice squad on Monday to add depth to the position with Cliff Avril set to miss this week’s game with a neck injury. That plan was derailed on Wednesday when the former fifth-round pick broke his hand during a pass rush drill in his first practice back in Seattle.

Jefferson will need surgery and is expected to be unable to play for four weeks.

Instead, the Seahawks had to promote Branden Jackson from their practice squad on Saturday to give them the extra option they needed at defensive end in Los Angeles. Jackson appeared in three games with the Oakland Raiders last season, recording just one tackle.

To make room for Jackson, the Seahawks waived linebacker Justin March-Lillard.

March-Lillard played in last week for Seattle against the Indianapolis Colts after being claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Additionally, cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) and running back C.J. Prosise have been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.