Steelers add Martavis Bryant to injury report

Getty Images

As the Steelers prepare to try to run their record to 4-1, they may not have one of their best offensive players.

The Steelers have added receiver Martavis Bryant to the injury report, due to an illness. He’s listed as questionable for the home game against the Jaguars.

After missing all of 2016 due to a suspension under the substance-abuse policy, Bryant has 10 carries for 183 yards and one touchdown in four games this season. That puts him behind Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, and Jesse James in both catches and yardage.