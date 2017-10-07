Tom Brady is taking sacks like never before

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT
AP

We noted last week that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been getting sacked more often than at any other time in his career this year. After Thursday night’s win over the Buccaneers, that remains the case.

It’s true that Brady getting sacked “only” three times on Thursday against the Bucs was a slight improvement over his 2017 average so far this season, but consider that the Bucs’ defense only had one sack all season heading into that game. Against the worst pass-rushing team in the NFL, Brady was still taken down three times.

And Brady is still on pace to be sacked more this year than he ever has been: With 16 sacks through five games, Brady is on pace for 51 sacks this season. His previous career high was 41 in 2001, his first year as a starter. Brady’s sack total this year has already exceeded last year’s total of 15.

Brady is also getting hit plenty after he passes. Quarterback hits are not an official statistic for individual quarterbacks, but the NFL does track quarterback hits for ranking offensive lines. This year, the Patriots’ offensive line has allowed 33 hits. That’s an average of 6.6 a game, all on Brady. Last year, the Patriots’ offensive line only allowed 73 hits for the entire season, an average of 4.6 a game, and many of those hits were allowed when Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett were at quarterback.

All those sacks aren’t cutting down on Brady’s productivity: He’s on pace to throw for 5,446 yards, which would fall just short of Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 5,477. But part of the reason Manning was able to stay healthy that season is that he was sacked just 18 times. If Brady keeps taking all these hits, he might not play in enough games to challenge that record.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tom Brady is taking sacks like never before

  1. Even Brady’s performance drops significantly once he gets hit in the teeth a few times. If this keeps up his time is limited, despite being in good football shape for his age.

  3. Yeah, they do need to fix that. These next 10 days will be really telling based on how many of their problems get fixed in that time. (Its a lot more than Brady’s protection)

  4. cookerduff123 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 9:09 am
    Even Brady’s performance drops significantly once he gets hit in the teeth a few times. If this keeps up his time is limited, despite being in good football shape for his age.

    ——————
    I thought his performance actually improved as the game went on. He was misding easy throws early in the game. Later his accuracy got betterand he was hitting really tough throws. But he is having to hold the ball too long too often which is leading to the hits.

  9. Good thing the Patriots have 10 days to sort it out. Although the problem isn’t just the offensive line. Receivers aren’t getting open and Brady needs to get out of the pocket and throw it out of bounds instead of overthinking. He’s holding on to the ball for too long and despite the fact that other than this game and the opener he’s been playing well, the hits will add up eventually unless the problems get fixed.

  10. I’m a Brady fan, but some of this is self-induced. He’s holding the ball a lot longer than in the past, and if his first few reads aren’t there he needs to throw it away. I have to wonder if he’s still looking for the “big play” too often, over-compensating for his age and perception his arm may not be what it was (a la Peyton Manning). Partial blame also goes to Josh McDaniels, for not leaving a check-down player doing the Edelman thing virtually all the time. Amendola is filling the bill somewhat, but there are weapons that could be improved on.

  13. (Its a lot more than Brady’s protection)

    ____________________________________________________

    Yup, O-line was great when Brady was getting rid of the ball in under 2.5, now w/out Edelman they’ve been forced to go more vertical and Brady has to hang in the pocket longer letting plays develop

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!