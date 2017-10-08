49ers have 23 kneel during anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Last Sunday, with the 49ers being the last team to play since the anthem controversy reached full boil, a large group of players took a knee for the anthem in Arizona (as demonstrated in the photo, taken a week ago). This Sunday, another large group of 49ers kneeled.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports California, 23 members of the team took a knee during the national anthem in Indianapolis, prior to kickoff of San Francisco’s game against the Colts.

The development comes at a time when there seems to be a push toward getting players to stand. Amid a report that players from at least one team have been told to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room, three Dolphins who had been kneeling were not on the field during the anthem. Also, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has said that the time has come for players to stand.

With the 49ers at the other end of the spectrum, the NFL could soon be experiencing something other than harmony and unity among and between their franchises, which could prompt some players to push even more aggressively to exercise their right to kneel or sit during the anthem.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “49ers have 23 kneel during anthem

  1. “I’m going to protest institutional racism and police violence.”

    “How?”

    “By refusing to stand during the playing of the national anthem, which has zero connection to whom/what I am protesting, before being paid millions of dollars to play a game.”

  3. This is getting ridiculous! This IS ENOUGH! We Get it, you have made your Point! You are getting to the point of ridiculous!
    You players are kicking the Patriotic American fans who are paying your wages in the teeth!
    What do you expect US to do here?
    Go picket the Police stations….. Buy TV Ads, I’m about done watching the NFL…..Thanks KAP!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!