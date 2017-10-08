49ers remain winless after overtime loss in Indianapolis

AP

The 49ers will probably win a game at some point this season. But they just lost what should have been one of the most winnable games on their schedule.

The 49ers fell to 0-5 in an overtime loss in Indianapolis today, rallying from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, only to allow the Colts to drive down the field late in the 10-minute overtime period to win it 26-23.

The Colts’ game-winning field goal was 52 yards courtesy of Adam Vinatieri, the ageless kicker who was 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points on the day. Vinatieri just keeps kicking well, and he’ll be 45 in two months.

San Francisco got a good game from quarterback Brian Hoyer, who completed 29 of 46 passes for 353 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the 49ers’ running game could never get anything going, and the defense couldn’t keep the Colts from moving into field goal range late in overtime. Something always goes wrong for this 49ers team.

Indianapolis, however, has played fairly competitive football, considering what a disaster their quarterback situation appeared to be four weeks ago. Jacoby Brissett has held down the fort capably in the last four weeks, and when Andrew Luck comes back the Colts may just be in AFC South contention.

The 49ers, however, aren’t contending for anything other than the first pick in the draft.