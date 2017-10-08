A.J. Green closing in on 100 yards in the first quarter

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green looks unstoppable so far. He has 99 yards after only two possessions, one was for a 77-yard touchdown.

The Pro Bowler caught the first two passes of the game for 22 yards, but the Bengals were forced to punt.

On the first play of the team’s second drive, Green ran by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White for an easy — as easy as a 77-yard touchdown can be — touchdown. It gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead with 11:29 remaining in the first quarter.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is 3-of-4 — all three completions to Green — for 99 yards and a touchdown.