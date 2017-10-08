A.J. Green: The whole team saved my butt today

AP

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green‘s stats look good as he caught seven passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in a victory over the Bills. But only those fantasy players with Green on their team were happy with his performance Sunday.

Green lost a fumble and had two passes go off his hands for interceptions.

“I had three turnovers, but the defense bailed us out,” Green said, via Geoff Hobson of the team webstie. “Andy bailed me out. Joe [Mixon]and T.K. [Tyler Kroft] making runs and catches in this type of weather, they ended up saving my butt today. The whole team saved my butt today.”

Green did have a highlight-reel, 47-yard catch on the final play of the third quarter to set up Mixon’s 5-yard game-winner.

“Everybody knows me. Everybody knows how I am,” Green said. “How chill I am. How I prepare. I trust how good I am, and I trust my ability to go make the next play. . . . It happens. It‘s behind me, and I’m on to the next play.”

That was Green’s 30th 100-yard game, one behind Chad Johnson’s club record.