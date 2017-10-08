Aaron Rodgers rips out Cowboys’ hearts again with late touchdown in 35-31 win

AP

Aaron Rodgers did it again. The Packers did it again.

Rodgers and the Packers ripped out the Cowboys’ hearts in the final seconds, winning 35-31.

In a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Packers a 34-31 victory. Rodgers led Green Bay on a six-play, 42-yard drive after the Cowboys tied the game with 35 seconds left.

On Sunday, the Cowboys took a 31-28 lead with 1:13 left on an 11-yard touchdown run by Dak Prescott only to see it disappear with 11 seconds remaining.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams with a 12-yard pass for the game-winner, completing a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

One of the more entertaining games of the season produced five lead changes in the final quarter.

Rodgers completed 19 of 29 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 32 yards, including an 18-yarder on the final drive as Benson Mayowa and David Irving dove at his heels.

Aaron Jones rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Adams, who was in the hospital 10 days ago, caught seven passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott completed 24 of 35 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and an interception that cornerback Damarious Randall returned 21 yards for a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott had 29 carries for 116 yards, and Jason Witten caught eight passes for 61 yards.