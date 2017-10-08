Adam Schiff: How much taxpayer money was wasted on V.P.’s trip to Colts game?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after 23 members of the 49ers took a knee for the national anthem. He knew or should have known that one or more 49ers would be kneeling, prompting many to allege that Pence’s walkout was no more genuine than the mass departure from the disciplinary hearing in Animal House.

If it was planned or staged, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Cal.) raised this question: “After all the scandals involving unnecessarily expensive travel by cabinet secretaries, how much taxpayer money was wasted on this stunt?”

That’s a fair question to ask, and it shouldn’t be hard to tabulate the total expenses arising from a trip to the game that ended not long after it began.

  7. Horrible optics by a clueless administration in which half the cabinet members are hiring private jets on the nations dime just because they felt like it.

    The players did what the players have been doing all along. It was not a surprise for Pence. It was a surprise for Trump’s base who will probably swear that Pence was there for the game, not for a 10 minute PR stunt.

  11. Iknowitall says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    how much taxpayer money was spent on Obama visits to sporting events?

    ————————–

    Deflection. Trump supporters don’t answer questions, they just say to not look behind the curtain of the current administration.

  13. Iknowitall says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    how much taxpayer money was spent on Obama visits to sporting events?

    Re-read the post, think for a minute and then maybe you will understand what he is saying.

  15. Pence knew 49ers would kneel and wanted to try to make an expensive statement. As VP he should be able to go to sporting events and enjoy but that was not his goal here. #SAD

  16. Government employees need to stop acting like they are corporate CEOs. They aren’t spending profits, it’s the people’s money.

  18. turfdaddy says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm
    Probably less than the average NFL team gets from the government for new stadiums. Or what they save by being tax exempt.

    ————————-

    The NFL league office is not Tax Exempt. Your bosses need to update their trolling scripts.

  19. Iknowitall says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    how much taxpayer money was spent on Obama visits to sporting events?
    ———————————————

    Trump has spent more taxpayer money in less than a year than Obama did in 8, but dont let facts get in your way.

  20. The only time leftists act like they’re concerned about spending is when it comes to the military or the travel expenses of republicans.

  21. He was there to see Peyton get honored as well. Did you forget that part Florio?!?! As the former governor of Indiana he was there to see that. Yes, he left after the morons kneeled again, but he was already there to begin with.

  23. The NFL isn’t and hasn’t been tax exempt for a few years. They did this so they didn’t have to reveal the outlandish salary they were paying Clownshoes er.. I mean Goodell

    Good point on public financing though.

    And Pence is a clown too. Totally pre-meditated. The Right complains about snowflakes being easily offended when they are using the same playbook.

    I’m a decorated combat veteran of Gulf War I and I don’t feel the slightest offense by anthem protests. I say more power to ’em and just play the game!

    There hasn’t been a real “war for freedom” since WWII anyway, the rest of them were ill advised about stopping the spread of communism, securing our oil supply, and exercising our will on the Arab world.

    If they want to get rid of Anthem protests they should just stop playing the national anthem before games. It’s impossible to sing anyway and would shave a few minutes off what’s already a 4 hour commitment.

    PLAY BALL!

  25. While this situation easily appears to be a planned publicity stunt, I hope PFT mentions how much the former first lady spent taking her children on their pilgrimage to “The Motherland” back in 2015 or their trip to China in 2014. Don’t worry, PFT. No need for you to do the research. Africa FLIGHT EXPENSES ONLY totaled $240,495.67, according to the Air Force documents. The China flights totaled over $362,000. Also, according to Air Force documents, the prior administration’s uber first class travel totaled in excess of $57 MILLION. Ease up on the faux outrage. Both sides waste money.

  26. Oh now PFT and ESPN are concerned about taxpayer money. Thanks for your input – we dont want it.

  29. As a HUGE Colts fan, Pence’s wasteful grandstanding is especially obnoxious since today was Peyton Manning’s homecoming, and rather that Number 12 or the Colts win being the story, this clown is now the story.

  32. i guarantee is a lot less than what the Democrat party in the Congress has spent and continue spent in the Russia collusion investigation…by way what about you concern as member of the intell. cte. about the email destroy by H.C. and the lot of cash sent to Iran our enemy by the bad call former president obama?

  35. Funny how the left all of a sudden cares about spending. 20 trillion in debt most absurdly due to the last administrations ridiculous waste. And now all of a sudden the VP attending a football game is a big deal to these people.

  38. how much taxpayer money was spent on Obama visits to sporting events?
    ———–

    What, no Hillary comment as well? Appreciate your answer though it lets us know clearly Who You Are.

  39. NFL approval ratings have gone from being in the 70s to 40 in the most recent poll. I think all the parasites who make secondary lively hoods from the game should maybe keep their mouths shut. Otherwise they going to have to get real jobs.

  41. Those saying “what about Obama?” are missing the point.

    Pence didn’t attend a sporting event, he spent taxpayer money on travel, security, etc so that we could all see him making a show out of *walking out of* a sporting event. Big difference.

    He knew there would be Niners sitting during the anthem as the kneeling players made it clear they would be doing so all season.

  42. A clear “Hey look at me moment” you knew players were going to take a knee so why bother going if you were just going to leave. Could have enjoyed a pretty decent game.

  44. Extreme right wing zealots…Obama is no longer in office and has nothing to do with the constant and unremitting braindead tomfoolery coming out of this administration. Turn on your brain and see what you have in there and put the bad partisan crap to bed already. Man, you’re not even Republicans ..

  45. Liberalsruineverything says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm
    Considering Obama spent more money than all the Presidents combined we can go tit for tat all day long if you want to.

    —————————-

    Actually, no. Waaaayyyyy off. I mean you are really going after the uneducated with that statement.

    Obama averaged $12.1 mill/year on travel. Trump cost 11.9 million in travel just by the end of February. That is verifiable. Extrapolate that. Every president costs money on travel but the Trump is the one blowing all past presidents out of the water in spending.

  46. Apparently, the VeeP is working overtime to take the spotlight away from The Reason Behind the protests–complete with a snow-job trying to cover the very reason we have a military to begin with.

    Congratulations, taxpayers! We got screwed again–and some people are dumb enough to Actually Be Proud of it.

  49. Iknowitall says:
    October 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    how much taxpayer money was spent on Obama visits to sporting events?

    That’s really not the question, knownothing. The real question is how much has Donald Trump spent to travel for golf? $100 million?

  53. Trump is a tool. And Pence is his tool boy. The fact remains the former Governor of Indiana and current #VP knowingly flew to Indianapolis — with full Secret Service protection — to make a political statement. All planned and approved by POTUS, one of the dimmer bulbs to ever visit, let alone inhabit, the White House.

    The day should have belonged to Peyton Manning and the Colts organization honoring him but instead the tone deaf President of the US and his stooge, Mr. Pence, decided it a good idea to make it about them (and the moronic idea that silent and peaceful protest is anti-American). Pence’s little visit/political stunt comes at the expense of every American — you and me. Secret Service isn’t cheap… at least the VP stayed long enough this past May at the Indy 500 to satisfy the enormous cost associated with his “honorable” presence.

    Memo to those unable to reason: African-American players (peacefully) taking a knee prior to a kickoff to an NFL game are NOT demonstrating because they are against America, against veterans who have served, are anti-military to those currently serving or are against the American flag to which you, the densest of Americans, somehow feel is being disgraced. (And yes, they do have the right — and in most cases within the NFL, full support of their bosses — to protest.)

    No. They are protesting the very real racism and inequality that they experience, have experienced and will continue to experience in this country until those of us — white, privileged males — are willing to acknowledge the problem even exists.

    Signed, privileged white male

  55. NFL approval ratings have gone from being in the 70s to 40 in the most recent poll.

    So…still way above Donny’s approval rating.

  57. Probably the same exact amount it costs to protect the VP every day anyway, and a little less than Michelle Obama taking a 757 to Martha’s Vineyard two hours after Obama took one up there, when she could have easily took the same one as him. Who cares?

  58. He had to get there to see his “favorite team” that he hasn’t watched in person in 3 years when he actually lived in the state so he could pull his stunt. Clown.

  59. In contrast to the veteran above, yahdoood,this 8-year vet does find their disrespect during the anthem disgusting, and offensive. I do agree that they have the constitutional right, but then we have the same right to ask people and companies, including their NFL team, not to give their money to them.

    There are better ways to protest without getting half the country against you…and I actually agree with their point about cops getting away with murder, which is also disgusting.

  60. How much tax payer money did Woodrow Wilson’s administration spend on his trip to baseball games back in the 1910’s? I hate Trump as much as the next guy, but I don’t think this is worthy of complaining about.

