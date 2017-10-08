Ben Roethlisberger: Maybe I don’t have it anymore

AP

After throwing a career-worst five interceptions, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said what many wrote on social media after the Steelers’ 30-9 loss to the Jaguars.

“Maybe I don’t have it anymore,” Roethlisberger said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media.

Asked what he meant, Roethlisberger said, “I’m not playing well enough.”

That certainly was the truth Sunday as he didn’t give the Steelers a chance. Linebacker Telvin Smith returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown, and safety Barry Church followed a series later with a 52-yard return for a score.