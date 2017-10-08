Ben Roethlisberger throws pick, Jaguars use short field for 7-3 lead

AP

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted Ben Roethlisberger late in the second quarter.

The Steelers quarterback finished the first quarter 5-of-9 for 76 yards and the interception. He did lead the Steelers on a field-goal drive.

Roethlisberger tried to hit tight end Vance McDonald, but Ramsey made the pick with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter, returning it 15 yards to the Pittsburgh 47. The interception was upheld after a replay review.

The Jaguars used the short field to take a 7-3 lead on a 2-yard dive into the end zone Leonard Fournette with 12:19 remaining until halftime.