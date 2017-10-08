Ben Roethlisberger throws two pick-sixes in third quarter

AP

The Steelers got a field goal early in the third quarter to take a 9-7 lead, but then, on their next possession, they gave it right back.

Ben Roethlisberger threw his first pick-six in four years, 2,262 attempts, with Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith intercepting a pass tipped by Abry Jones. Smith went 28 yards to the end zone with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Jason Myers missed the extra point, leaving the Jaguars lead at 13-9.

It was Smith’s second interception of the season and sixth of his career.

But Roethlisberger wasn’t done. He threw his second pick-six only four attempts later.

On the Steelers’ next possession after Smith’s pick, Roethlisberger threw high to Antonio Brown in double coverage. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey defended the pass and safety Barry Church intercepted it. Church returned it 52 yards to the end zone.

It gave the Jaguars a 20-9 lead with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter.