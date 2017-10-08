Ben Roethlisberger’s five interceptions kill Steelers in 30-9 loss

AP

Ben Roethlisberger had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. The Steelers quarterback threw not one, not two, not three and not four interceptions but a career-worst five.

Two were returned for touchdowns as the Jaguars blew out the Steelers 30-9.

Safety Tashaun Gipson had two interceptions of Roethlisberger, and safety Barry Church, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith each had one.

Smith went 28 yards for a touchdown with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter, and Church returned his 52 yards to the end zone with 3:59 remaining in the period. The interceptions came on back-to-back possessions after the Steelers had taken a brief, 9-7 lead.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards. His 37.8 passer rating was his worst since he had a 37.8 against Buffalo on Dec. 11 of last season.

Blake Bortles passed for only 95 yards, but the Jaguars rushed for 231 yards. Leonard Fournette put the cherry on top of the victory with a 90-yard touchdown run with 1:47 remaining. It gave him 181 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.