Bengals hit with injuries: Tyler Boyd out; Adam Jones, Shawn Williams questionable

The Bengals are getting hit with the injury bug in the first half against the Bills.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a right knee injury and is out for the game.

Cornerback Adam Jones left with a back injury and returned but then left for the locker room. The Bengals now list his return as questionable.

Jones, though, was frustrated when he left, first throwing his towel on the field and then tossing his helmet.

The Bengals already lost Dre Kirkpatrick to a right shoulder injury, which he was dealing with earlier in the week. The Bengals list him as questionable to return.

Safety Shawn Williams has a right elbow injury and is questionable.

Safety George Iloka has a right leg injury and is probable.

Cincinnati are using Darqueze Dennard and William Jackson III as their cornerbacks, with Josh Shaw as the nickel corner.

UPDATE 2:45 P.M. ET: The Bengals have downgraded Jones and Kirkpatrick to out.