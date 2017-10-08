Bengals hold on for 20-16 win over Bills

AP

The Bills had a chance for a comeback victory, but Tyrod Taylor was sacked, completed a pass for no gain and then threw an interception to safety George Iloka with 2:14 remaining. The Bengals ran out the clock.

Wide receiver A.J. Green caught a 77-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton in the first quarter to get the Bengals rolling. He finished with seven catches for 189 yards and also lost a fumble.

Dalton was 22-of-36 for 328 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had the picks.

The Bills managed only 221 yards as the Bengals had six sacks to go with Iloka’s interception. Defensive end Michael Johnson had two of Cincinnati’s sacks.

Taylor went 20-of-37 for 166 yards with one interception and one touchdown. LeSean McCoy rushed for 63 yards on 19 carries.

The Bills led 13-10 to start the fourth quarter, but Joe Mixon gave the Bengals the lead for good on a 5-yard touchdown run only five seconds into the final period.