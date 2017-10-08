Bills make a change on offensive line

Getty Images

The Bills will bid for a third straight win on Sunday with a new look on their offensive line.

John Miller started the first four games of the year at right guard for Buffalo after outlasting Vladimir Ducasse in a summer competition for the job. Ducasse was a healthy scratch for those games, but the team will be flipping things for their Week Five date with the Bengals.

Ducasse is active and in the starting lineup while Miller is inactive for the game. Cornerback E.J. Gaines, who was listed as questionable, will also be inactive for the game.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, the Bills have left tackle Cordy Glenn back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Rookie Dion Dawkins will remain in the starting lineup, however.