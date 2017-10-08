Bills tie up Bengals 10-10

AP

Bills wide receiver Brandon Tate scored a 12-yard touchdown on a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 3:10 remaining until halftime, drawing to a 10-10 tie.

Taylor has completed 13 of 25 passes for 127 yards, while LeSean McCoy has 10 carries for 51 yards.

Andy Dalton has completed 11 of 16 passes for 165 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green in the first quarter. He also has thrown an intercpetion

Safety Micah Hyde‘s pick of Dalton gave Buffalo a short field, with Hyde returning it to the Cincinnati 23. That led to Tate’s touchdown.

A.J. Green has five catches for 122 yards.

Taylor has gone 11-for-16 for 165 yards with a touchdown.