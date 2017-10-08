Browns blunders keeping them off board in first half

Getty Images

The Browns have had a couple of good chances to take their first lead of the 2017 season against the Jets on Sunday, but the game remains scoreless.

The best scoring chance came in the first quarter when the Browns drove the ball to the Jets’ 7-yard line, but they were unable to put any points on the board when a speed option toss from DeShone Kizer to Isaiah Crowell wound up on the ground for Jets linebacker Freddie Bishop to fall on for a fumble recovery.

They drove into Jets territory again in the second quarter, but a holding penalty on tight end David Njoku and a false start knocked them back. The drive ultimately culminated in a 52-yard field goal attempt by Zane Gonzalez that was no good.

Cleveland has outgained the Jets 121-31, Myles Garrett got his first NFL sack early in the game and the Browns have picked off Josh McCown. They remain in search of their first points of the afternoon, however.