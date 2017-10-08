Cam Newton: Remark was sarcasm gone wrong

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 8, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT
AP

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a good game, after a bad week.

And he admitted in the aftermath of his impressive game against the Lions that his problem was self-inflicted.

Via Tiffany Blackmon of the NFL Network, Newton admitted that he bungled this week’s sexist remark to a female reporter who asked him about routes.

Lesson learned for me,” Newton said. “My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would have imagined.”

Part of his lesson-learning included some research on the “We Can Do It” pin he wore on his hat for the trip, after his videotaped apology earlier this week. There’s probably an in-person apology to be delivered at some point as well.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Cam Newton: Remark was sarcasm gone wrong

  2. Cam I don’t know how you don’t have a PR person but I’ll give you free advice. Anytime it gets brought up just say I made a stupid mistake and I’d rather not discuss it any further than that. There is nothing to gain from talking about it anymore it can only hurt you.

  3. The media will continue to dictate who you view as funny when being sarcastic (Gregg Popovich) and when sarcasm is offense (Cam Newton).

    People need to learn how to make decisions on their own, not let their moral compass be guided by a bunch of talking head journalists who don’t know you on a personal level.

  4. Funny how it may have really been a compliment to J. Rodrique that Cam acknowleged that she was the sharpest knife in the drawer via his comment. How come The male beat writers for the PANTHERS didn’t think to ask that kind of question?

  7. The outrage was always overblown, but it shows how much likeability plays into judging athletes. Cam Newton in comparison to say, a Phillip Rivers or Andrew Luck is a great example of rooting for someone to fail versus excusing mediocrity. I have never seen a Qb receive more nitpicking, hate, and scrutiny despite being a relatively successful Qb(when accounting for passing and rushing stats). In comparison the other two Qbs are turnover prone perennial failures. People hate Cam as if he’s a criminal, hope he continues to play well to shut them up

  9. Cam is right. Women do not belong in the locker rooms, the pregame shows, or reporting and acting like they know what they’re talking about.

    It’s hilarious watching these females talk and act like they know what they’re talking about.

    At least we can mute them.

    The best is the response from these whiny fans who agree that women should be front and center in sports. Typical Republican morons.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!