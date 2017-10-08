Cam Newton: Remark was sarcasm gone wrong

AP

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a good game, after a bad week.

And he admitted in the aftermath of his impressive game against the Lions that his problem was self-inflicted.

Via Tiffany Blackmon of the NFL Network, Newton admitted that he bungled this week’s sexist remark to a female reporter who asked him about routes.

“Lesson learned for me,” Newton said. “My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would have imagined.”

Part of his lesson-learning included some research on the “We Can Do It” pin he wore on his hat for the trip, after his videotaped apology earlier this week. There’s probably an in-person apology to be delivered at some point as well.