Chargers botch snap, go down 2-0 to Giants

The Giants offense didn’t move the ball on the team’s first possession of the game, but they’ve still been able to jump out to an early lead over the Chargers.

On a third down from their own 7-yard line, Chargers center Spencer Pulley sent a shotgun snap toward Philip Rivers before Rivers was ready to receive it. The ball skittered around in the end zone for a moment with Rivers in pursuit before the ball went out of bounds.

The result is a safety and a 2-0 lead for the Giants, who will get the ball back after a free kick with a chance to build on their lead.

The Chargers haven’t had much success even when they successfully complete a snap. Melvin Gordon has run three times for 10 yards, but dropped a pass and Rivers’ other pass attempt also fell incomplete.