Chargers get their first win of the year, Giants still looking for theirs

AP

The Giants were up 22-17 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but they won’t be celebrating their first win of the season on Sunday night.

The Chargers rallied for 10 points in the final five minutes and got a 27-22 win to end their season-opening losing streak at four games. Nick Novak hit a field goal with 4:54 left to play to cut the Giants’ edge to two points and Melvin Ingram stripped Eli Manning on a sack to end the ensuing Giants possession. Ingram recovered the football and Melvin Gordon caught his second touchdown of the year a few plays later.

Any hopes of a Giants rally were far-fetched as Eli Manning took the field without four wide receivers who were lost to injury during the game. Odell Beckham was carted off one play before Ingram forced the crucial turnover and joined Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Dwayne Harris on the list of injured wideouts. Manning took another big hit from Joey Bosa on the final drive and was intercepted by Tre Boston on a fourth-down throw to put an end to the proceedings.

That leaves the Giants at 0-5 and their already shaggy offense will be in even worse position if those injuries are serious enough to keep their numbers down at the position. That reportedly won’t put head coach Ben McAdoo on the hot seat, although some will wonder if that changes if things remain as ugly as they’ve been thus far in 2017.