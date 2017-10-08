Chargers score 10 straight to take halftime lead

Getty Images

The Giants scored their first first quarter points of the season against the Chargers on Sunday, but they still trail halfway through the matchup of 0-4 teams.

The Chargers climbed out of a 9-0 hole and took a 10-9 lead on a Nick Novak field goal with seconds to play in the second quarter of the game. They could have had a bigger lead, but a Philip Rivers pass to Travis Benjamin, who beat Eli Apple badly, fell incomplete a few plays before they settled for the kick.

Melvin Gordon got the touchdown for the Chargers on an eight-yard toss from Rivers and he also had one of the highlights of the first half when he drove cornerback Janoris Jenkins into the turf with one of the more emphatic stiff arms you’ll see this Sunday. Gordon’s been effective with 83 total yards and the Giants have also gotten good contributions from their running backs as Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman have combined for 87 yards on 12 carries.

Rivers and Eli Manning — who were, of course, traded for each other shortly after being drafted in 2004 — have been less impressive. Rivers is 9-of-22 and Manning is 8-of-17 as they duel for a first win in a year that’s been a major disappointment for both teams.