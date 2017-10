AP

Bills tight end Charles Clay is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Clay stumbled out of his break but continued his route and caught a 24-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor. Bengals safety Shawn Williams hit Clay low to get him out of bounds, and Clay briefly stayed down on all fours.

He made it to the medical tent but was carted off to the locker room.

Clay made two catches for 31 yards before leaving.

The Bills trail 10-3 with 9:01 remaining until halftime.