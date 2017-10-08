Chiefs cruising, up 13-0 on Watt-less Texans

AP

J.J. Watt is on his way to a hospital. In other news, the Chiefs are rolling.

The Chiefs just took a 13-0 lead over the Texans on Alex Smith‘s touchdown pass to Charcandrick West, and it seems like they might pile more on.

The Texans have lacked much in the way of energy after Watt left with a knee injury. He’s already been X-rayed at the stadium and was put in an ambulance moments ago. Without the three-time defensive player of the year, they’ve done little to stop the Chiefs.

Kansas City has outgained Houston 186-48 so far, and have nearly four times the time of possession so far (19:25-4:50).

The first two drives ended with short field goals, as the Texans haven’t kept them off the board yet.