Chiefs missing a pair of starting linemen tonight against Texans

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be without a pair of starters on their offensive line tonight against the Texans.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and center Mitch Morse are among their inactives tonight, as they deal with injuries.

Duvernay-Tardif sprained his knee Monday against Washington, while Morse has missed two games with a foot sprain.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are linebacker Dee Ford, quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, wide receiver Jehu Chesson, and linebacker Ramik Wilson.

For the Texans, wide receiver Braxton Miller is a healthy scracth for the second week in a row.

Also inactive are cornerback Kevin Johnson, linebacker Ben Heeney, guard Kyle Fuller, cornerback Treston Decoud, tackle Jah Reid and defensive end Carlos Watkins.