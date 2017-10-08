Cliff Avril’s career could be indeed over

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s comments from earlier this week about defensive end Cliff Avril‘s neck injury were regarded as ominous. That apparently was the right way to interpret them.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Avril indeed has a decision to make regarding whether he will continue to play after suffering a neck injury that ended up being far more serious than expected.

Now in his tenth season, Avril has 74 sacks and a Super Bowl ring. But for a concussion in Super Bowl XLIX, he may have had two, because he could have been the difference between a win and a loss against the Patriots.

  2. He was desperately missed after the concussion in the Superbowl…it’s not much of a coincidence that Brady passed at will on Seattle after he left the game and Bennett was double teamed on every play. Sad news.

  3. IF it is as serious as being reported, no neck injury is really “minor”, I hope he makes the correct decision for himself. Being a quadriplegic would be no fun.

  4. Don’t mess with your neck you will never be the same and your quality of life will go down substantially. That’s if he doesn’t paralyze himself by reinjuring hit. He’s made a lot of money and if he’s been smart with any significant portion of it he’s set for life. Time to go enjoy that life instead of ruining the rest of it.

  5. Followed Avril ‘on thanksgiving day Lion games’ and was jacked up the day Seattle stole him away from Detroit. Cliff, you have been amazing for the Seahawks. Please feel free to be a team spokesman in the future as you will be embraced as one of the solid great players to have put on the jersey. Gonna miss you man!!

  6. 10 seasons in the NFL is a pretty good NFL career for Cliff.

    David Pollack only started 6 games (10 games total) before his neck injury.
    To me that is much more sad.

    All the best to Cliff.

  9. kamthechancellor says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:36 pm
