Cliff Avril’s career could be indeed over

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s comments from earlier this week about defensive end Cliff Avril‘s neck injury were regarded as ominous. That apparently was the right way to interpret them.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Avril indeed has a decision to make regarding whether he will continue to play after suffering a neck injury that ended up being far more serious than expected.

Now in his tenth season, Avril has 74 sacks and a Super Bowl ring. But for a concussion in Super Bowl XLIX, he may have had two, because he could have been the difference between a win and a loss against the Patriots.