Cole Beasley scores twice, Mason Crosby misses two PATs as Cowboys lead 21-12

AP

Things are coming in twos in Arlington today.

Cole Beasley has two touchdown catches. David Irving has two sacks. Mason Crosby has two missed extra points.

It’s added up to a 21-12 halftime lead for the Cowboys.

Beasley has touchdown catches of 2 and 5 yards, his first two-touchdown game since the Cowboys beat the Packers in Green Bay last Oct. 16. He has never had three touchdowns in a game.

Irving, who is returning from a four-game suspension, had never had two sacks in a game until taking down Aaron Rodgers twice in the first half.

Dak Prescott has completed 15-of-19 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, with his third a 10-yarder to Dez Bryant.

Rodgers has completed 11-of-13 passes for 107 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. The Packers also got a 7-yard touchdown run from Aaron Jones with 54 seconds remaining until halftime. But Crosby missed the extra point following both touchdowns, hitting the right upright after the first and kicking the second wide left.

Ezekiel Elliott has only 30 yards on 14 carries as teams continue to load up to stop him.