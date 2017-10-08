Cowboys without Sean Lee; Packers without Ty Montgomery

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will miss his second consecutive game with a strained hamstring. The Cowboys have a bye week next week.

Lee was injured in the final two minutes against Arizona two weeks ago.

The Cowboys will have linebacker Anthony Hitchens for the first time this season after he fractured the tibial plateau in his right leg in the preseason.

They also will have left tackle Tyron Smith, who couldn’t finish practice Wednesday with a back injury and missed practice Thursday and Friday. Smith has dealt with a sore back since last season.

Besides Lee, the Cowboys’ other inactives are: running back Darren McFadden, quarterback Cooper Rush, cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion), safety Kavon Frazier, wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee).

The Packers will not have running back Ty Montgomery, who fractured ribs last week. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari remains out with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay, though, does get offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) back, and wide receiver Davante Adams cleared concussion protocol and will play.

The Packers’ other inactives are: cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, linebacker Joe Thomas, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, defensive tackle Montravius Adams and linebacker Chris Odom.