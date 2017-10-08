Dak Prescott throws pick-six as Packers regain lead

AP

The Cowboys and Packers have traded the lead three times in the fourth quarter. The Packers took their first lead at 22-21 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Jordy Nelson, but the Cowboys regained it with a 43-yard field goal from Dan Bailey with 11:45 remaining.

The Cowboys gave up the lead, though when Dak Prescott threw a pick-six. Cornerback Damarious Randall intercepted a pass that bounced off wide receiver Terrance Williams. Randall returned it 21 yards for a 28-24 Packers lead. They missed the two-point conversion.

It was Prescott’s fourth interception of the season after he threw only four all of last season.

It also was his second pick-six of the season. Denver cornerback Aqib Talib went 103 yards with a Prescott interception in Week 2.