David Irving returns with a sack of Aaron Rodgers

The Cowboys’ failure to get pressure on Aaron Rodgers cost them in their past two postseason losses. They got pressure on the Packers’ second series, with two sacks of Rodgers to force a punt.

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford got his on first down for an 8-yard loss. Then, on third-and-18, David Irving took down Rodgers for another 8-yard loss.

This marks Irving’s first game of the season after he served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cowboys lead 14-6 in the second quarter as Cole Beasley has touchdown catches of 2 and 5 yards.