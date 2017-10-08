DeMarco Murray donates $50,000 to Las Vegas police, victims

Getty Images

Las Vegas native and Titans running back DeMarco Murray was affected even more deeply than most by last Sunday’s senseless horror in his hometown. He has decided to do something about it.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray has donated $25,000 to the Las Vegas Police Department and another $25,000 to the families of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“When I heard about the terror and devastation in my hometown of Las Vegas, I couldn’t believe it,” Murray said. “I was shocked, sickened and scared for the families and friends of the victims. I want to help and do whatever I can to take away their pain from such a horrific experiences.

“Las Vegas is special city not just to me, my family and friends, but this whole world. It’s a shame to for the city to have to endure such an attack. I pray for the victims and their families and hope our great country can work diligently towards keeping our people safe and eliminated these kinds of attacks in the future.”

The Raiders and the NFL Foundation already have donated $50,000 each to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.