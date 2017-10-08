Dolphins can’t really move the ball, but win anyway

AP

The Dolphins didn’t have to do much with the ball.

Which is a good thing, since they weren’t able to.

The Dolphins got a 16-10 win over the Titans in its hurricane-delayed home opener, but it was far from easy, even though they were playing against Titans backup quarterback Matt Cassel.

The Dolphins managed just 178 yards, but Jay Cutler hit Jarvis Landry for a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give them just enough room.

On his first 10 possessions, Cutler passed for a meager 33 yards. He finished with 92, which made it look much better than it was. He averaged just 3.5 yards per pass attempt, a signal of the low expectations that were placed on him coming out of retirement.

The good news was their defense came to work, holding the Titans to 188 yards, with safety Reshad Jones returning a fumble for a touchdown.

Cassel’s 4.4 yards per pass attempt made this one dreadful to watch, as the Titans fell to 2-3 without injured quarterback Marcus Mariota.