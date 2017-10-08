Dolphins lead Titans, but neither team can play offense

AP

The Titans and Dolphins avoided Colin Kaepernick, ostensibly because other quarterbacks fit their offenses better.

It’s a good thing these guys are so knowledgeable.

Two alleged professional offenses have combined for 142 yards at halftime, and only a defensive score by the Dolphins hvae kept this from being more effective than Ambien.

Matt Cassel, playing for the injured Marcus Mariota, is a clean 12-of-17 for 54 yards passing, a breathtaking 3.2 yards per pass attempt that’s basically handing off.

Jay Cutler, who is an actual starter, is 5-of-11 for 21 yards with an interception. The Dolphins are playing their home opener after a hurricane postponed their opener, but it’s their fans who will be asking for emergency relief.