Dolphins out to what could be a decisive lead on Titans

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 8, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT
The Dolphins kicked a field goal.

This might not be such a big deal if it didn’t double their first-half scoring output for the season.

With a 3-0 lead over the Matt Cassel-led Titans, the Dolphins were off to a good start. Considering they had only scored three points in the first half all season, it was even more impressive. Then they just went crazy with points.

It looked in jeopardy, but a 59-yard touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker was called back by a penalty, and then the Dolphins capitalized on a turnover.

After Kiko Alonso sacked Cassel, the ball came loose and safety Reshad Jones returned it for a touchdown. It took a long review to affirm the ruling on the field, but with a 10-0 lead, the Dolphins are flying high.

 

