Eagles blow out Cardinals

AP

Carson Wentz carved up the Cardinals’ in the first quarter of today’s game in Philadelphia, leading three straight touchdown drives to start the game and jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.

By the time the Cardinals had a chance to catch their collective breath, the game was basically over. There wasn’t much to say about this one except that it was a 34-7 butt-kicking.

Wentz was dealing, and he spread the touchdown passes around to Nelson Agholor, Torrey Smith, Zach Ertz and Trey Burton. Agholor’s touchdown in particular was worth celebrating; he used a stiff-arm and a spin move after catching a deep ball to score a 72-yarder.

The Eagles also got good play again from running back LeGarrette Blount, who just keeps playing well despite preseason speculation that the Eagles might not even keep him on the roster. Blount always produces, even though it always seems like his team doesn’t want him.

As for the Cardinals, Carson Palmer wasn’t terrible, but he wasn’t able to keep pace with his younger namesake. And with David Johnson injured, the Cardinals simply don’t have a running game. The Cardinals, with an old quarterback in Palmer, an old coach in Arians and an old star receiver in Larry Fitzgerald, look like a team that needs to shift into rebuilding mode.

The Eagles, however, are 4-1 and looking like a playoff team. In his second season, Wentz looks like the guy to lead them.