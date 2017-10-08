Eagles want to keep riding the wave after “dominating performance”

Getty Images

The Eagles won their third straight game on Sunday with a 34-7 dismantling of the Cardinals that left coach Doug Pederson effusive about his team’s capabilities.

Pederson said early in his postgame press conference that he believes the “sky’s the limit” for how high the team can go if they continue to fire on all cylinders the way they did against Arizona. He later called it “the most dominating performance that they’ve had as a team” and said it’s a good thing for a team to realize they are capable of having a game like that after winning their last two games by a total of five points.

“It is, it is,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “It’s really — it’s good for the football team as a whole. It’s great to score touchdowns, which we kind of failed to do a little bit last week down in the red zone. And then the big play offensively, that was key, I think, in this game. To have one of these performances is great for the guys in the locker room, coaches and players. Again, it’s just something we’ve got to continue to ride the wave and get ready for another good opportunity on Thursday.”

The Eagles will be in Carolina for Thursday for a game against the Panthers that will help shape the early playoff picture in the NFC with both teams heading into the game with the same 4-1 record.