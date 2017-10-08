Eli Manning, Philip Rivers trade touchdowns in third quarter

Getty Images

Neither Philip Rivers nor Eli Manning played well in the first half of Sunday’s game at the Meadowlands, but they have each found some success in the third quarter.

Rivers threw a 25-yard touchdown to tight end Hunter Henry with 40 seconds to go in the quarter to put the Chargers up 17-16 as they search for their first win of the season. Rivers was 9-of-22 in the first half, but he’s gone 7-of-11 to open the second half and hit on big passes to Antonio Gates, Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon to set up Henry’s score.

One of Rivers’ incompletions kept the Chargers from extending their 10-9 halftime lead. He drove the team into the red zone earlier in the quarter, but Darian Thompson picked off a pass in the end zone to keep the Chargers from putting points on the board.

Manning was 8-of-17 in the first half and has gone 7-of-9 in the third, including a 29-yard score to Roger Lewis. Lewis is one of two wide receivers the Giants have to work with for the rest of the day as Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris have all been ruled out after being injured. Harris fractured his foot after the other two left with left ankle injuries.