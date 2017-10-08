Eric Reid: Vice President’s visit was a P.R. Stunt

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT
AP

Vice President Mike Pence briefly stopped by the Colts game on Sunday, but left when 23 members of the 49ers took a knee during the national anthem.

Pence said, via Twitter, that he left because he will not “dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.” Many pointed out in the wake of that announcement that Pence probably shouldn’t have bothered going to the game in the first place since the 49ers have regularly had many players taking a knee during the anthem and some suggested that the whole thing was planned — Peter Alexander of NBC News reports that reporters were told to remain in the van because there could be an “early departure” — given the likelihood that 49ers players would take a knee.

49ers safety Eric Reid, who began kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick more than a year ago, subscribes to that theory.

My honest reaction … Does anybody know the last time he’s been to a football game?” Reid said, via a video from Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation. “With that being said, he tweeted out a three-year old photo of him at a Colts game so with the information I have the last time he was at a Colts game was three years ago. So this looks like a PR stunt to me. He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts. Based on the information I have, that’s the assumption I’ve made.”

The Vice President, who flew from Las Vegas to Indianapolis before the game, is reportedly headed to California on Sunday.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “Eric Reid: Vice President’s visit was a P.R. Stunt

  11. “So this looks like a PR stunt to me.”

    You’re 0-5, Reid. Keep kneeling. You’re as irrelevant as your team.

  12. LoL so funny how he calls it a PR stunt when the majority of Americans see half these guys kneeling is a PR stunt

  15. PR stunt? LMAO – next Reid will be complaining about him interjecting politics into football. The level of self awareness of some of these guys is amazing…

  21. LAUGHINGLY JUVENILE AND EQUALLY TRANSPARENT!
    Reid is right. It was quite obvious to anybody. The only question is, who’s bright idea it was for this shameful theatrical display and what the meeting was like in deciding how they envisioned it unfolding.

    It sounds very Trumpian to me. I can’t believe Pence decided it and I can’t believe the planners knew it would be so easily EXPOSED.

  22. The players have continued to use the wrong method, at an inappropriate time and the wrong location for their ongoing publicity stunt.

    And now they act like spoiled brats as their publicity stunt just got “Trumped”….😎

  24. The quarter-million dollars Pence wasted on this lame skit would have been better spent on wounded veterans, don’t ya think?

  26. Niners are 0-5. Eric Reid and the rest of his teammates should focus on football and save the activism and virtue-signaling for the offseason.

  27. That’s what oppression looks like? Has Reid lost his freaking mind? It’s ok for him to protest and disrespect the anthem but any counter response is oppression? This is why Trump will win again.

  28. Well..isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black?
    The left accusing someone else of political stunts LOL…now I have heard it all. It is like these people have zero self awareness.

  29. orangecrush67 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm
    and the player’s taking a knee is a PR stunt
    —————————————–

    at least it doesnt cost 400k tax dollars to take a knee.

  33. He was in town to celebrate Peyton manning day since he was the governor. Otherwise who in the hell would go to a colts 49ers game?

  34. I haven’t seen one photo of him or teeet about the hurricane that just hit Mississippi smh

    A tree just fell in the Amazon rainforest, Pence wasn’t there for that, either…

  35. Trump wasn’t kidding when he said we’d get tired of winning. He’s killing the left all while making football great again! Thanks for taking a stand Mr. President!

  36. The national anthem has nothing to do with respect or disrespect for soldiers. It’s the national anthem, not the soldiers’ anthem. Each branch of service has their own piece of music. The national anthem belongs to all Americans. That Mike Pence and a very vocal minority of PFT Planet don’t seem to understand this is quite frankly frightening. As for respect for our soldiers, I think we all know which administrations play with our men and women in uniform like they’re inanimate chess pieces and which ones actually prefer to keep our troops alive.

  37. The fewer dumb-butts in the stadium, the better it makes the experience for smart people. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Pence and the rest of them all go home and stay there.

  38. Absolutely Eric Reid is an idiot. Did Reid know in advance if all the players would kneel or stand with locked arms? I’m thinking we know the answer.

    The FOX network refused to broadcast the National Anthem at today’s Dallas – Green Bay game.

    RIP ~ NFL

  39. All you guys calling kneeling a PR stunt, don’t know what “PR” stands for. How is doing something that makes half your fans hate you a “Public Relations” stunt? Showing up to an event just to leave is a PR stunt. Kneeling is exactly the opposite. It’s a PR nightmare.

  40. When Obama is president he deserves the respect of the Office. Apparently that doesn’t apply now. Hypocrites.

  41. We were all sitting on the edge of our seats to hear the opinion of a 25 year old.

    ——

    Yet I bet you love listening to Tomi Lahren

  43. The crappy thing here, folks, is that Pence and his crew probably used up about $60,000 tax dollars (or more) to come out there and do this.

  44. If Rick Pence weren’t the VP, he’d be selling life insurance to the same Indiana rubes that voted for him.

  46. “at least it doesnt cost 400k tax dollars to take a knee.”
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________
    It will – just wait…

  47. Of course it was A PR stunt like he didn’t know they were going to kneel. Any of you people who complain about him/them exercising his/their constitutional right are either Giant idiotic hypocrites or literally have no clue of the principales that our nation was founded on.The amount of hatred for these players for kneeling during a (propoganda) song is hilarious to me and if I hear 1 more “patriot” tell me how they fought in some COORPORATE war ( you know EVERY WAR since WWII)to protect americans freedom I think I will puke… did you donate your paychecks to the flag fund? No foreign people want to end “our freedom” ( you know the kind of freedom that incarcerates 25% of the worlds population of prisoners yet houses only 5% of the worlds population) what they want is for our politicaians and coorporations to stay the hell out of their land/business…

  49. pooflingingmonkey says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:56 pm
    If Rick Pence weren’t the VP, he’d be selling life insurance to the same Indiana rubes that voted for him.

    —————-
    Rubes huh? And yet you still dont understand why they didnt vote the way you wanted them to.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!