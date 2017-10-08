Giants say Odell Beckham fractured his ankle

Getty Images

The Giants have given an update about the injury suffered by wide receiver Odell Beckham during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

The team announced that Beckham suffered a fractured ankle when his left leg got rolled up after he tried for a high pass from Eli Manning during the fourth quarter of the game. Beckham was immediately carted off the field and was in obvious pain while making his way to the back.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported that Beckham needs surgery shortly after the game, but the Giants’ update did not include any information on that front and Raanan now says that the wideout is “holding out” on an operation for now.

Whatever happens regarding surgery, Beckham’s not going to be part of the Giants’ attempt to dig out from an 0-5 start to the season.

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. ET: According to the Giants, a decision to have surgery has not yet been made.