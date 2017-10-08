Hue Jackson will “watch the tape” before naming QB for next week

Getty Images

The Browns pulled rookie DeShone Kizer at halftime of Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Jets and they aren’t saying who will start in Houston next Sunday.

Coach Hue Jackson said during his postgame press conference that he needs to “go watch the tape” before choosing between Kizer and Kevin Hogan, who replaced Kizer and threw two touchdown passes in the second half. Hogan was also intercepted by Morris Claiborne to set up the first Jets touchdown of the day before finishing 16-of-19 for 194 yards.

Those numbers were much better than what Kizer produced during the first half of the game. The Browns were able to move the ball, but turned it over on a bad pitch to Isaiah Crowell and an interception on the 2-yard-line by Jets rookie safety Marcus Maye. Kizer was 8-of-17 for 87 yards and added 29 rushing yards before he got the hook.

Since installing Kizer as the starter at the end of the summer, Jackson has said that he will stick with Kizer through the expected rookie struggles but that’s obviously no longer a sure thing after Sunday.