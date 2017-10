AP

The Texans are going to be without defensive end J.J. Watt for an extended period of time.

According to Michele Tafoya of NBC, Watt has been diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg.

He’s also having MRIs to determine the extent of other damage in his knee, including ligament damage.

The reality is the three-time defensive player of the year will likely be on injured reserve soon, his second straight year there. He missed 13 games last year after back surgery.